

Focus must on logistics sector to boost growth, competitiveness



Logistics improvement will enhance Bangladeshi products' competitiveness in global markets. Bangladesh is ranked 105th out of 141 countries in the Global Competitiveness Report (2019). And it is also improved its position that it ranked to 88 in 2023 from its earlier position of 100 in 2018 as per World Bank Logistics Index.



Bangladesh aspires to increase exports by 10.75 per cent and imports by 11.50 per cent during the 8th FYP period, which requires adequate and efficient logistics support for the trade to take place.

Following LDC graduation and subsequent loss of GSP facilities, Bangladeshi exports face between 8 to 11 percent tariff in EU markets. Efficiency gains in trade and investment climate, including logistics, will help Bangladesh offset the effects of increased taxes.



Besides, by reducing domestic logistics costs by 17 percent would increase exports by 7.4 percent.



Bangladesh's aim of becoming Upper Middle-Income Country by 2031 and a Developed Country by 2041, investments in infrastructure and logistics needs to increase from 2-3 percent to 8-10 percent of GDP annually.



In this regard there will be growing demand for the logistics sector includes ports, all freight transportation modes, warehousing and storage, and third-party logistics, including freight forwarders and ports. The government already supports investment by the private sector and encourages the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode of investment. Additionally, the government is reforming regulations to be more investor friendly. For instance, the current law increased the equity cap of foreign investors from 40 to 49 percent when forming a Joint Venture with domestic logistics companies.



To facilitate industrialization, the government envisions establishing 100 Economic Zones (SEZs) by 2030, which is expected to increase exports by an additional $40 billion. The upcoming SEZs require logistics facilities and services both within-zone and to connect them to domestic markets and international ports.



Seaports provide significant investment opportunities as the government intends to expand the Chittagong port and complete Matarbari Deep Seaport, Payra Seaport, and Bay Terminal. A study by PwC has identified US$ 1.1 investible opportunities in Temperature Controlled Logistics (TCL) that have emerged because of higher demand for significant investment in TCL has been triggered by the recent steep growth of industries (agribusiness, food, restaurants, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals).



According to the World Bank Group report, demand for warehousing is projected to grow by 64 percent between FY 18 and FY 22.



Logistics services such as inventory management, supply chain optimization, cargo aggregation, and third-party logistics (3PL) are experiencing a rising demand with the growth of the domestic market and international trade.



Constraints Identified in Logistics:



There are coordination challenges within and between the public and private sectors. Currently nine ministries and 21 government agencies are involved in setting up policies, regulations, planning, operating infrastructure, and providing services in the logistics arena which leads to duplication of activities, therefore, causes an inefficient allocation of public resources. Setting up an effective coordination mechanism in logistics will help address this critical challenge.



Among other constraints there is an over-reliance on road-based freight movement. Most container freight movement occurs between Greater Dhaka and Chattogram, where the modal split is concentrated on the road, around 95 percent. Inland waterways are Bangladesh's second-most-utilized mode of transport by volume, but the industry focus on containers is still nascent. There is also poor intermodal interconnectivity and capacity constraints of river ports



Policy recommendations to catalyze development of the logistic sector:



First of all National Logistics Development Policy Framework needs to be implemented with the highest priority: Under this foreign, namely Expeditors and local private sector stakeholders, have recently succeeded in collaborating with the GoB. The private sector, along with organizations like BUILD, are developing a 'National Logistics Strategy/Policy and an Infrastructure Plan' directly under the jurisdiction of the Honorable Prime Minister's Office. Bangladesh needs a National Logistics Strategy to effectively support all the logistics sub-sectors across various industries focusing on warehousing and storage, an integral part of agribusiness, healthcare, manufacturing, textile, trading, and much more. To achieve this, Bangladesh requires a federal guideline. A national approach is necessary to avoid industry fragmentation, often leading to lower-quality services at high prices. In this regard, India's draft national logistics policy 2019, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Commerce, can provide valuable insights and directions.



Promote multimodality through logistics clusters: Bangladesh requires efficiently planned and adequate infrastructure facilities to support multimodal logistics. In this case standardized measures needs to be in place to improve system performance that can identify locations for multimodal terminals with storage and handling facilities while allowing market forces to determine price. Clusters could be designed to complement and support the Special Economic Zones/SEZs' agenda. Over time, these terminals could be developed into well-planned and designed logistics clusters or freight villages familiar with global economies with the best logistics performances as their benchmarks.



Upgrade the regulatory framework for logistics services: The regulatory regime is outdated and vague. For instance, the Warehouse Ordinance Act of 1959 is archaic and only applies to raw agricultural produce and does not take into consideration or have any guidelines for processed agricultural products. Moreover, numerous agencies regulate different aspects of the system. Some agencies issue directives that make the overall regime unpredictable and non-transparent. Basic principles should be adopted for regulating the sector, but regulation should be kept to a minimum and limited to issues relating to safety and market failures. Regulations should be easily accessible, simple, understandable, and consistent with transport and logistics policy goals.



Increase healthy competition among logistics service providers: 100 percent foreign investment in specific logistics sub-sectors such as warehousing and storage and temperature controlled logistics is not allowed. Moreover, foreign investors must establish Joint-Ventures/JVs with local logistics firms if they wish to operate in Bangladesh, where the equity share can be at most 40 percent for the foreign companies. Such restrictions should be relaxed to increase healthy competition and encourage higher investment in the logistics sector.



Acknowledge and address the greater need and potential to leverage the riverine routes for transporting Goods: Bangladesh has 10,000 km of river routes that can be used efficiently in a technologically innovative manner to transport goods across Bangladesh, which could ease the burden on Roads and Highways.



The sector requires significant investment from the private sector, including FDI. Under this foreign participation is particularly critical for logistics infrastructure development which is capital and technical know-how intensive.



Modernization of customs law, integrated systems management, and capacity building are critical factors: Border clearance is experiencing higher cost, time, and inefficiency due to poor performance on the part of customs officials. The Customs Act approved by the Cabinet in 2018 requires expeditious Parliamentary approval to be effective immediately.



So we need to ensure high standards of adequate scanning capacity to facilitate air freight. Available EDD can process up to 40-60 tons of products, whereas 600-700 tons are being handled regularly with loss incurring delays.



We need to ensure safety standards at the Chattogram Port and ICDs. There are 12 gates in the Chattogram port, but only six have scanners.



We need to encourage and incentivize professional skill development specific to handling logistics services efficiently: This specific professional skill-based training will require scaling up technical and managerial skills in different areas within the logistics sector. The public and private sector university curricula can include and introduce inclusive supply chain management major and minor subject matter concentrations.



There are bureaucratic issues around Chattogram sea port that requires detangling. The noticeable lack of transparency, inadequate laboratory testing facilities, and improper refrigeration and storage of life-saving medicines and perishable products must be addressed urgently. The port must implement the 'Modern Integrated Port Community System,' which is used efficiently by most seaports worldwide.



