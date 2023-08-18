Video
BB’s monetary policy statement: A balancing act to tackle inflation

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Md Abul Hasan Miah

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) recently revealed its monetary policy statement (MPS) for the first half of FY2023-24, set to be effective from 1st July. With a major focus on containing inflation, the central bank has devised a strategy to reduce aggregate demand while continuing supply-side interventions. The adoption of a contractionary monetary policy stance aims to achieve these objectives. The new MPS introduces significant changes, including a reference interest rate for lending, a policy interest rate corridor, a reference and unification of exchange rates, and a revised approach to calculating gross international reserves, letting the interest rates on deposits to remain free-floating depending on Financial Institutions' individual needs.

One notable change in approach is the shift towards a market-driven reference lending rate for all categories of bank loans, replacing the lending rate cap that was in place since April 2020. This move is expected to foster competitiveness within the banking sector and create a favorable lending climate for businesses and individuals.

Moreover, the MPS emphasizes the transition from a monetary targeting framework to an interest rate targeting one. Under this approach, the interbank call money rate will closely align with the policy rate, promoting stability in the financial market.

However, the decision to raise the policy rates as part of the monetary policy approach to curb the impact of consumer price index (CPI) keeping in consideration that inflation is not without challenges. The real interest rate had been negative for an extended period, with banks lending at rates lower than the inflation rate. While the removal of the lending cap may not lead to significant changes in the lending rate, inflation remains relatively high, impacting borrowing costs.

To address this, the Bangladesh Bank will announce the reference lending rate, referred to as "SMART," on a monthly basis through its website. This rate will be determined based on the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, with banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) allowed a margin applied to this rate. However, lending activities for cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) and consumer loans may incur an additional fee of up to one percent to cover supervision costs. Credit card loan interest rates will remain unchanged.

While the SMART (six month moving average rate of treasury bills) measure aims to regulate lending rates, it has raised concerns regarding market-oriented approaches to lending. Banks may still be constrained by central bank directives, limiting their ability to set interest rates based on market conditions and risk assessments. Consequently, the effectiveness of the MPS in containing inflation during the first half of FY2023-24 may face limitations.

Notably, the fiscal measures of the new budget are expansionary, requiring the MPS to accommodate higher government borrowing from commercial banks. This comes amid a liquidity crunch in banks, which led the government to rely on borrowing from the central bank in the previous fiscal year (FY2022-23).

It's the first time our domestic financial transactions are going to experience a benchmark interest rate regulation. Prior to this, transactions were made under either a fixed cap or absolute fixed rate method. The benchmark system, in practice in developed countries since long ago, will allow us to graduate to more developed tools of fixing interest rates. We can expect to reap a significant positive result out of the new mechanism.

In conclusion, the Bangladesh Bank's MPS for FY 2023-24 strives to strike a balance between containing inflation and fostering economic growth. While the adoption of a market-driven reference lending rate is a welcome move, challenges remain in managing inflation rates and encouraging market-oriented lending practices. The implementation and outcome of the new MPS will be closely monitored to assess its effectiveness in achieving the stated objectives.

The writer is executive vice president, Jamuna Bank


