

Keep Soaring to Greater Heights, AVIATOR!



The Army Aviation Group (AAG) is the aviation unit of Bangladesh Army. The AAG conducts military operations and is responsible for doctrine, manning and configuration for all aviation resources in the Army. Driving around the well maintained premises was absolutely enthralling! The maxim displayed on one of the hangers is itself motivating, "Glorious on the Land and Sky"!



I love promoting women's achievements to inspire other women by examples. Women's contribution in the overall development of Bangladesh is crucial, as they represent half of our country's population (49.47%). It's encouraging indeed that women in Bangladesh have overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable success in a variety of fields - from education, healthcare & sports to economic participation & political representation.

Soldiering is world's third profession and Bangladeshi women are not at all falling behind from their male counterparts. Women are now holding significant positions in our Armed Forces.



Major Nazia Nusrat Hossain and Major Shahrina Bintea Anwar were the first women trainee pilots of Bangladesh Army since Army Aviation Flight was raised on 1st January, 1978. These two female officers conducted solo and joint flights with the Army's training aircraft on 28th October 2015.



It was definitely rejuvenating to meet Major Nazia and listen to her thoughts. She filled my heart with pride when unfolding her journey as an Army Aviator. I had to ask her about her feelings on flying an aircraft by her for the first time. She said, "In the first phase of training, I was nervous despite being with an Instructor. But in the second phase, I was cleared to fly solo and these gave me a deep sense of liberation, breaking free from limitations and enjoy the infinity of the sky".



Nazia was born in Dhaka but later moved to Cox's Bazar where her father was posted. She and her brother received quality education and Nazia gives credit to her mother for their upbringing. Her father Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain (retired Additional Secretary) who served the Government in different capacities had to move from district to district adhering to his postings. It was her mother Laila Akhter Banu - a homemaker, who chose not to move around with her husband and ensure her children get hindrance-free education. Nazia's brother Ata-e-Rabbi - a software Engineer currently lives in Toronto, Canada.



Nazia started school when she was only 3 years and she loved to study. Her favourite subjects were Mathematics and English. She was different as a girl�.never played with dolls or girly toys! She was more to ball & bat, football and games that boys run after. She didn't mind even if called a 'Tomboy'. I guess she just didn't want to stand in the crowd�.her endeavour was focused on having her own spotlight.



What inspired Nazia to join the Army? She said, "My mother is my role model. She is very strong and brilliant in managing everything single handed. She taught me to be independent - in my perspective and character. I wanted to be an Engineer, my father wanted me to be a Doctor, but it was my mother whose longing to see me in uniform shaped my mind to join the Army".



Regarding difficulties faced in this profession, Nazia said, "I'll be naive if I say the path was rosy. There were many difficulties�..from being a female and undergo the tough training to commanding male troops (something very new to me) and reaching where I am today. It was my enthusiasm to learn and determination to move forward that gave me success. I used to be up for nights, taming my mind to stay and I am so glad I did".



When Nazia was commissioned in the corps of Engineers as Second Lieutenant in 2009 and posted in Savar, she had no idea where her professional journey was heading to ! It was in 2014 that she responded to an advertisement from the Army Aviation. She had to go through several aptitude tests for being selected and she did pass all the levels successfully.



I was curious to know, what attracted her to join the Army Aviation? Did she have any dream of flying? She said, "It's really strange, I never thought of flying. In my teen days, I did look at aircrafts quite keenly whenever I spotted one in the sky, but never thought of becoming a pilot".



Then what really created the spark in you? She smiled and said, "My Father-in-law! He inspired me to join the Army Aviation, which in his view was a 'path less travelled by'. And challenges always attract me more and I thought of taking it up". Nazia's Father-in-law, Major Obaidur Rahman (retired) is an excellent example of "inspiration from in-laws" for women to flourish�and not find marriage as a barrier to accomplish their dreams.



I asked, in order not to follow the crowd, you need to be courageous and confident�.do you think you are? Nazia instantly replied, "Yes, I have proven to myself how confident and courageous I am. I joined Peacekeeping mission in Mali, Central Africa in June 2017 for a year. You know such missions are only deployed to Conflict-torn/vulnerable zones in the world. I had to live each day, holding my breath but never thought of walking backwards in fear".



She expressed deep gratitude to her trainers, co-workers and particularly to the Commander of Army Aviation Group, Major General I K M Mostahsenul Baki, ndc afwc, psc, for his cooperation and guidance in reaching where she is.



Nazia tied the knot with Major Mahmudur Rahman (now undergoing Army Staff Course in Defence Services Command and Staff College) in 2013. They have a three-year old son Izyan studying in Playgroup.



Nazia had a worthwhile message for aspirant women: "Pursue education, dream big, be determined to reach your goal, don't leave hope and most importantly, never quit�.no matter how rough your journey is"



May Nazia keep shining with her strong willpower and positive vibes, I know in every pilot's heart lies a dream that only the open sky can fulfill.



I am extremely grateful to Colonel Zillul Majid, for initiating this opportunity for me. He himself is a pioneer Aviator to raise the Army Aviation Unit as its first Commanding Officer in the 1980s. I was really impressed to see how much he is respected at AAG for his unforgettable contribution.



I shall remain indebted to Major General I K M Mostahsenul Baki, ndc afwc, psc, for his outstanding warmth, hospitality and lovely gesture wrapped in the gift boxes handed to me. My best wishes for this bright and brilliant Commander!



My huge thanks to the concerned authorities for making this happen. Also to all the officers who very cordially received us and saw us off on that day. My prayers for all Army Aviators, engaged in their sacred mission to defend our beloved country.



The writer is a communications consultant (freelance)



