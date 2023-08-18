

Baraigram people suffer for Boral bridge collapse



According to local sources, after being hit by the Boral water, the bridge at Gopalpur fell down in the morning. Communication of three unions and several wards have been cut with upazila Sadar. Roads to Upazila Health Complex, sub-registry office, municipality, bazaars, school and college have turned non-communicative.



After being informed, Pourashava Mayor Majedul Bari Nayan, Juba Mahila League's former vice-president Koheli Kuddus Mukti, and district Awami League's Information and Research Affairs Secretary Asif Abdullah Shovan visited the spot.

Locals said, the bridge linked few wards of the municipality, Gopalpur and Chandsi unions with the Sadar Upazila.



The Boral River was dredged few days back. It has generated stronger current in the river, threatening and collapsing the bridge. Beneath soil and piling of the bridge got moved away due to the water current. It was constructed in brick wall system.



Communication of Bhorotpur, Gopalpur, Batra, Talsho, Baghait, Mahanandagachha, Kujail, Merrigachhi, Mashinda, Dogachhi, Koyen, and Dhanidah areas with Sadar Upazila have been disrupted.



A social activist Ashraful Sarkar said, after dredging, river's current turned stronger.



A college teacher Shafiul Hasan Teetu said, "Children of 7-8 educational institutions including Baraigram Government College, Baraigram High School, and Baraigram Girls High School are used to go to their respective institutions passing the bridge.



With collapse of the bridge, they have fallen into risk."



The government should take step immediately to repair it, he added.



A former ward councillor Mobarak Hossain Tipu said, "Hundreds of CNG-auto, auto-van, and truck-bus move on this bridge road. But now we are facing disruption. Emergency patients cannot be taken to hospital and clinic."



An auto-rickshaw driver of Batra Village Abdus Salam said, "After rising in the morning, we go to Laxmikol Bazar with auto-rickshaw. From there we go to different places with passengers. My driving has got stopped."



Mayor Majedul Bari Nayan said, the bridge was in risky condition. Application has been made for several times for a new bridge. "I have talked with the authorities concerned for restoring communication in a quick measure," he added.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Aug 17: About one lakh people are suffering from communication disruption from Friday due to collapse of a bridge over the Boral River in Baraigram Upazila of the district.According to local sources, after being hit by the Boral water, the bridge at Gopalpur fell down in the morning. Communication of three unions and several wards have been cut with upazila Sadar. Roads to Upazila Health Complex, sub-registry office, municipality, bazaars, school and college have turned non-communicative.After being informed, Pourashava Mayor Majedul Bari Nayan, Juba Mahila League's former vice-president Koheli Kuddus Mukti, and district Awami League's Information and Research Affairs Secretary Asif Abdullah Shovan visited the spot.Locals said, the bridge linked few wards of the municipality, Gopalpur and Chandsi unions with the Sadar Upazila.The Boral River was dredged few days back. It has generated stronger current in the river, threatening and collapsing the bridge. Beneath soil and piling of the bridge got moved away due to the water current. It was constructed in brick wall system.Communication of Bhorotpur, Gopalpur, Batra, Talsho, Baghait, Mahanandagachha, Kujail, Merrigachhi, Mashinda, Dogachhi, Koyen, and Dhanidah areas with Sadar Upazila have been disrupted.A social activist Ashraful Sarkar said, after dredging, river's current turned stronger.A college teacher Shafiul Hasan Teetu said, "Children of 7-8 educational institutions including Baraigram Government College, Baraigram High School, and Baraigram Girls High School are used to go to their respective institutions passing the bridge.With collapse of the bridge, they have fallen into risk."The government should take step immediately to repair it, he added.A former ward councillor Mobarak Hossain Tipu said, "Hundreds of CNG-auto, auto-van, and truck-bus move on this bridge road. But now we are facing disruption. Emergency patients cannot be taken to hospital and clinic."An auto-rickshaw driver of Batra Village Abdus Salam said, "After rising in the morning, we go to Laxmikol Bazar with auto-rickshaw. From there we go to different places with passengers. My driving has got stopped."Mayor Majedul Bari Nayan said, the bridge was in risky condition. Application has been made for several times for a new bridge. "I have talked with the authorities concerned for restoring communication in a quick measure," he added.