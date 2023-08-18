Seven people found dead in five districts







PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Parbatipur Upazila of the district in three days.



Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her house in the upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hosne Ara Begum, 40, wife of Md Azim Hossain, a resident of Chuto Haripur Bishkari Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, they broke into her room as Hosne Ara Begum did not responding their calls from the inside, and found her body hanging from the ceiling in the morning.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Hafiz Mohammad Rayhan confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



On the other hand, the body of an ethnic man, who went missing in the Chhoto Jamuna River in Parbatipur Upazila of the district about 18 hours back, was recovered on Monday noon.



A team of divers of Rangpur Fire Service Station recovered the body of the man from the river in Mominpur Union of the upazila at around 12:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Shyamol Saren, 40, son of Tinki Saren, a resident of Chandrapur Village under Mostafapur Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Syamol went out of the house to catch rats at around 3 pm on Sunday. At one stage of catching rats, he went down to the river after seeing a pile of rotten jute. Since then he had been missing.



As locals could not find him till the night, they informed the matter to fire service station on Monday morning.



On information, a team of the divers from Rangpur Fire Service Station rushed in and started their rescue operation. They then recovered the body of Shyamol from the river at around 12:30 pm.



Team leader of the divers' unit in Rangpur Fire Service Station Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.



NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a young man from a pond in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Md Azgar Iqbal, 33, son of late Tajul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Borkata Village under Arjuntala Union in the upazila.



Local sources said a youth, named Riad, spotted the body of Azgar Iqbal floating on water in the pond of Upazila Land Office in the afternoon and shouted for help.



Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond and took it to Senbag PS.



It was known that the deceased was a mentally-unstable man.



BARISHAL: Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Babuganj and Gournadi upazilas of the district in two days.



Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from the Sugandha River in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 45 to 50, could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of the woman floating in the Sugandha River in Rajgur Natun Char area adjacent to Babuganj Kheya Ghat of the upazila at around 12:30 pm and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1 pm and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Babuganj PS Tushar Kumar Mandal confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death of the woman would be known after getting the autopsy report.



The OC said that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added. On the other hand, police recovered the floating body of a man from the Palradi River in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning after three days of his missing.



The deceased was identified as Salauddin Pyada, 35, son of late Jobbar Pyada, a resident of Diashur Moholla under Gournadi Municipality.



The deceased's family members said Salauddin had an altercation with an unknown person over mobile phone at around 11:30 pm on Friday. After that he went of the house, and had been missing since then.



Finding him nowhere, the family members lodged a general diary with Gournadi PS.



Later on, locals spotted the body of Salauddin floating in the river on Sunday morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body with the help of the fire service personnel and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The family members alleged that Salauddin might have been murdered. They demanded justice over the killing.



Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind the killing would be known after getting the autopsy report.



NILPHAMARI: Police recovered the body of a young man from a roadside ditch in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Tanjimul Alam Tomal, 25, son of Jahangir Alam Babul, a resident of Pramanik Para area under Botlagari Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's father Jahangir Alam Babul, Tomal went out of the house at around 8 pm on Sunday, but did not return home.



The family members immediately started searching for him as they could not reach him on mobile phone, but he remained missing.



Later on, the family members saw his body floating on water in a ditch adjacent to the house on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police have recovered the body from the ditch and sent it to Nilphamari General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



"Someone killed my son and threw him in the ditch. We want justice over his killing and exemplary punishment for the culprits," said the deceased's father Jahangir Alam.



Saidpur PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal action will be taken in this regard.



ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a newlywed bride from her room in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rinki Begum, 20, daughter of NGO worker Rejaul Islam, a resident of Telipara Village under Ward No. 3 of Pandul Union in the upazila.



According to locals, Rinki got married with an Army man five months back and returned home to visit her parents four days back.



On Saturday night, Rinki was alone in her room as her father used to live in his workplace and her mother also went to her parents' house (Rinki's grandfather's house). Meanwhile, the deceased's paternal grandparents and her younger brother were in another room of the house.



On Sunday morning, the deceased's younger brother saw Rinki's throat-slit body lying on the bed and started screaming for help. After hearing his scream, locals rushed there and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its neck.



