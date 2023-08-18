Video
Home Countryside

Man sentenced to death for killing wife

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Countryside Desk

JAMALPUR, Aug 17: A tribunal in the district sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Dewanganj Upazila.

Jamalpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Md Rafiqul Islam handed down the verdict on Thursday.

The condemned convict is Shuvon Ahmed alias Premananda Khatriya, 48, from Kaunia area under Kotwali Police Station in Mymensingh.

According to prosecution story, on July 1, 2020, Shuvon poured petrol and set his wife Yasmin Akter on fire over land dispute.

Hearing her scream, locals rescued her and took her to Dewanganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors referred to Jamalpur General Hospital.

As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Institute in Dhaka where she succumbed to her injuries after two weeks on July 13.

An attempt to murder case had been filed with the Dewanganj PS under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on July 12.


