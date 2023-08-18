Man sentenced to death for killing wife







Jamalpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Md Rafiqul Islam handed down the verdict on Thursday.



The condemned convict is Shuvon Ahmed alias Premananda Khatriya, 48, from Kaunia area under Kotwali Police Station in Mymensingh.

According to prosecution story, on July 1, 2020, Shuvon poured petrol and set his wife Yasmin Akter on fire over land dispute.



Hearing her scream, locals rescued her and took her to Dewanganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors referred to Jamalpur General Hospital.



As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Institute in Dhaka where she succumbed to her injuries after two weeks on July 13.



An attempt to murder case had been filed with the Dewanganj PS under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on July 12.



