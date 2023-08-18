Video
Home Countryside

Crab, mud-eel exports rise, shrimp drops in Khulna

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Aug 17: Exports of crab and mud-eel from the district increased while shrimp export fell down in 2021-22 financial year.  
   
During this period, shrimp production also fell down while crab and mud-eel production increased.

Fisheries Officer in the district Joydeb Kumar said, the surplus fish production in Khulna stands at 65 thousand metric tons (mt).

The shrimp export has decreased due to situation of corona and Ukraine war. As markets of crab and mud-eel are good, fish farmers have given emphasis on their cultivation.

According to the Department of Fisheries (DoF)-Khulna, there are 38,892 farms of Galda shrimp in the district having an area of 19,016.44 hectares (ha) while production stands at 13,592 mt.

As experimental farming of vannamei shrimp has been successful, its commercial farming has been permitted. The per hectare production of vannamei shrimp is 10mt.

The total fish production in Khulna is 1,21,750 mt against the demand of 57,204.68 mt. The surplus is 64,545.316 mt.

The total shrimp production is 25,375 mt. The total shrimp export from Khulna is 28,316.71 mt. The foreign exchange earning stands at Tk 2,823 crore.

In 2020-21 financial year, the Galda production stood at 11,446 mt, Bagda at 11,317 mt, and vannamei at 1.935 mt. Galda production stood at 11,938 mt, Bagda at 11,224 mt, and vannamei at 1,960 mt in 2021-22.


