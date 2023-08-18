

Poor Hilsa netting creates adverse impact on coastal economy



After the 65-day (May 20-July230 ban, Hilsas were available for the first week. In the first week, a total of 108 metric tons (mt) of Hilsa was landed at Patharghata Fish Station. But the Hilsa production decreased by 26 mt in the next 12 days.



According to the fishing station sources, fishermen have been refraining from going to the deep sea amid rough weather for the last several days.

That is why the Hilsa production has come down. It was assumed by the authorities concerned.



Fishers took loans from different sources including banks and NGOs and purchased trawlers, fishing boats, and nets. Over the ban, they went to rivers.



But by whole-day netting they got very few Hilsas, and they returned to the fishing station in a frustrated mood. Finding no other daily earning option, most fishers have turned workless.



About 50,000 families are engaged in fish-related activities. Now amid the dismal catches of Hilsas, these families are passing days in hardship.



Fishers cannot refund their loans. Fish investors are counting losses.



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of fishers said, they are returning to the station with poor catches, and their sale money is too poor to lift even their fuel and boat costs.



They are experiencing both Hilsa crisis and fuel price hike.



According to the Fish Station sources, from July 24 to 31, a total of 158.57 mt of fishes including 108 mt of Hilsas was landed at the station.



The government got revenue of Tk 14 lakh 1 thousand and 920. In the next 12 days, the fish production was 56 mt including 26 mt of Hilsas. The government got revenue of Tk 2 lakh 9 thousand and 570.



A visit to the country's largest fish-landing station found over 100 trawlers anchored. These cannot go to the deep see amid unfriendly weather.



Few trawlers were seen returning with one/two baskets of fish. Other fishers and traders were passing idle time sitting at the port.



There is no hawking at the station. According to traders, Hilsa trading is not taking place much.



Fishers Rafiqul Islam, Md Liton, Jewel and others said, they have fallen into disarray due to disappearance of Hilsas in the sea.



President of Barguna District Trawler Owners Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, Hilsas were netted for few days after the ban, but now Hilsas are not found in the sea. For the rough weather prevailing for several days, fishers cannot go to deep sea, he added.



Manager of Patharghata Fish Landing Station Lieutenant Commander GM Masud Shikdar said, the first fishing after the ban was very good, but it started to decrease for the next 12 days.



"If there is heavy rain, there will be possibility of getting Hilsas in rivers. We hope Hilsa production will increase in coming days if the weather turns fair," he added.



