Six electrocuted in 5 dists







PIROJPUR: A farmer died from electrocution in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain Sheikh, 62, a resident of Kumarkhali Vllage under Upazila Sadar Union.

It was known that the farmer came in contact with an electric wire while he was working in a fish enclosure near his house. He died on the spot.



Later, family members recovered his body from the field.



HABIGANJ: An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The incident took place in Kotiadi Bazar area of the upazila at around 8 pm.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamid, 30, son of Razzak Mia, a resident of Hamidpur Village in the upazila.



Local sources said Abdul Hamid came in contact with live electricity at around 8 pm while he was charging his auto-rickshaw, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) Habiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Ajoy Chandra Deb confirmed the incident.



FARIDPUR: A man was electrocuted in Boalmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mitu Mridha, 35, a resident of Gunbaha Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said the man came in contact with a live electric wire while he was climbing on a coconut tree in Chholna Village under Boalmari Municipality at around 10 am, which left him critically injured.



He was, later, rescued and taken to Boalmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector of Boalmari PS Md Aolat confirmed the incident.



CHANDPUR: An elderly man and his wife were electrocuted in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The deceased were identified as Arjun Chandra Pal, 65, and his wife Anjali Rani Pal, 50, residents of Ladwa Village in the upazila.



Chandpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Syed Md Morshed Hossain said many fishes died and kept floating on water near the deceased's house as a live electric wire fell on the pond at around 12:30 pm.



After seeing this, Arjun went down to the pond to catch the fish and electrocuted. At that time, his wife also came in contact with electricity when she tried to rescue her husband. The couple died on the spot, the fire service official added.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the bodies with help of the rescue team of the fire service.



Faridganj PS OC Pradeep Mondal confirmed the incident.



BHOLA: A young man was electrocuted in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The incident took place in Deula Shibpur Village under Sachra Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Md Sajib, 29, son of Md Haris Dakter of the area.



He was supposed to fly for Oman on August 18.



Local sources said Sajib came in contact with live electricity while he was repairing an electric line in the house, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



