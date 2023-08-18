Woman dies from wall collapse





BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Aug 16: A woman died as a wall of her house collapsed on her in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ambiya Khatun, 50, wife of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Jalshuka Village in the upazila.





Later on, locals recovered the body from there and informed police.



Being informed, police visited the scene.



Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



