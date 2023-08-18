Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman dies from wall collapse

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent


BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Aug 16: A woman died as a wall of her house collapsed on her in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ambiya Khatun, 50, wife of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Jalshuka Village in the upazila.
According to the deceased's family members, the wall collapsed on Ambiya Khatun while she was trying to break the mud wall, which left her dead on the spot.

Later on, locals recovered the body from there and informed police.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baraigram people suffer for Boral bridge collapse
Seven people found dead in five districts
Man sentenced to death for killing wife
Crab, mud-eel exports rise, shrimp drops in Khulna
Poor Hilsa netting creates adverse impact on coastal economy
Six electrocuted in 5 dists
Woman dies from wall collapse
7,000 dustbins distributed among traders


Latest News
Child drowns in Madaripur canal
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft