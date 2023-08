RANGAMATI, Aug 17: About 7,000 dustbins were distributed among various traders in the district recently to keep the town clean.



RANGAMATI, Aug 17: About 7,000 dustbins were distributed among various traders in the district recently to keep the town clean.These dustbins were distributed among the traders including boat drivers and restaurant owner associations on Rangamati Municipality premises initiated by Rangamati Municipality under the Third Urban Management and Infrastructure Improvement Project of the Local Government Department.Dipankar Talukdar, MP, as the chief guest, inaugurated the distribution programme while Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury presided over the distribution programme.