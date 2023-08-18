

Flood damages Tk 383cr crops in three hilly districts



The crops damaged included Aush, Aman, ginger, turmeric and vegetables. A total of 12,777 hectares (ha) of crops got damaged in Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.



A total of 71,250 farmers suffered damages. About 1 lakh and 11 metric tonnes (mt) of crop damage is likely in these districts. This was apprehended by agriculture officials.

According to agriculture ministry sources, highest crop damage was recorded in Bandarban District. A total of 8,853 ha of croplands got damaged in the district, which is about 43 per cent of total 20,424 ha land; a total of 56,250 farmers have been victimised.



The damage cost has been estimated at Taka 310 crore and 73 lakh. The crop production might decrease by about 88 mt.



In Rangamati, the crop damage stood at 3,214 ha, causing a production decrease of 18,844 mt. About 12,160 farmers have been affected. The financial loss was estimated at about Taka 61 crore and 32 lakh.



A total of 710 ha of croplands got damaged in Khagrachhari, affecting 2,840 farmers. The overall financial loss stood at about Tk 11 crore. About 38 mt of crop loss is likely in the district.



A farmer Sushanta Tangsonga in Rangamati said, due to water rise in Kaptai Lake, his croplands beside the lake was inundated. He said, the week-long rain has swelled the lake water.



"Due to the lake water swelling, my vegetable fields in the low area got submerged. Vegetables of others also got damaged," he added.



Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bandarban MM Shah Newaz said, the non-stop rain has damaged a total of 9,885 ha of agriculture lands in the district affecting 56,250 farmers.



The most damage was recorded in Lama, Sadar Upazila, Alikadam and Roangchhari areas. "We, from the DAE, have informed the ministry. We hope measures will be taken soon in this regard," he added.



On behalf of Bandarban District, farmers will be given some Aman seeds, the DAE DD maintained.



Additional Director of DAE Rangamati Tapan Kumar Pal confirmed the damage in Bandarban. "It will be difficult to overcome this damage.



After discussion with the authorities concerned at Khamarbari, we have given our demands for different types of seeds.



After talking with the Rice Research Institute, demands of affected districts will be met. If affected farmers are given some Aman seeds, they can overcome their losses a bit," he added.



