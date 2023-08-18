W African military chiefs meet over Niger coup







Alarmed by a series of military takeovers in the region, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.



ECOWAS is demanding Niger's coup leaders release President Mohamed Bazoum after his July 26 ouster, warning that the bloc could send in troops as a last resort if negotiations fail.

"Democracy is what we stand for and it's what we encourage," Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, told the meeting in Accra.



"The focus of our gathering is not simply to react to events, but to proactively chart a course that results in peace and promotes stability," he said.



ECOWAS troops have intervened in other emergencies since 1990 including in wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone. Ivory Coast, Benin and Nigeria are expected to contribute troops, but little detail has emerged over a potential Niger operation.



Abdel-Fatau Musah, an ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said the Accra meeting would "fine tune" details in case the bloc "were to resort to the ultimate means of force".



The generals who have detained Bazoum blamed deteriorating security in the country for the coup. They have threatened to charge him with treason, but also say they are open to negotiations.



Russia and the United States have urged a diplomatic solution to the crisis.



ECOWAS has already applied trade and financial sanctions while France, Germany and the United States have suspended aid programmes.



On Thursday, Germany's foreign ministry said it wanted the EU to impose sanctions on the coup leaders, adding on social media that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had held talks with her French and US counterparts.



The Accra meeting of top army commanders on Thursday and Friday came after fresh violence in Niger, with jihadists killing at least 17 soldiers in an ambush, the defence ministry said. Twenty more soldiers were wounded, six seriously, in the heaviest losses since the July 26 coup, when the presidential guard ousted Bazoum and detained him and his family.



Jihadist insurgencies have gripped Africa's Sahel region for more than a decade, breaking out in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015. �AFP



