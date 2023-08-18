Video
Injury cuts short in-form India batsman Shaw's county stint

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, AUG 17: India batsman Prithvi Shaw will play no further part for Northamptonshire in English domestic cricket's ongoing One-Day Cup after suffering a knee injury, the county club said Wednesday.

Shaw, who has been in superb form for Northamptonshire, sustained the injury fielding against Durham on Sunday.

Northamptonshire said in a statement "the injury is worse than initially expected". Shaw is currently being monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's medical team and is set to see a specialist in London on Friday.

Shaw, who has played in all three formats for India, has scored two hundreds in four innings for Northamptonshire, including an extraordinary 244 at home to Somerset on August 9.

The 23-year-old, opening the batting, faced just 153 balls, including 28 fours and 11 sixes as Northamptonshire piled up 415-8 en route to an 87-run win.

Shaw's innings was the sixth highest individual score in any limited overs match. Only Ali Brown, with 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan back in 2002, has posted a higher solo total at this level in county cricket.

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition," said Northamptonshire coach John Sadler in a statement.

Shaw has long been tipped for batting stardom after making a mammoth 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old during a school match and four years later he posted a century on Test debut.     �AFP


