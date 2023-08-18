Video
Badminton team to compete Regional Junior C’ship

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Bangladesh junior badminton team will take part in the Badminton Asia South Asia (U-17 and U-15) Regional Junior Championship scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from August 18-22.

As per the Bangladesh Badminton Federation's (BBF) junior ranking eight boys and girls shuttlers -- two boys and girls of U-15 (Mostakim Hossain and Wali Ullah) and (Afifa Khan Ari and Tanjila Mahmud) and two boys and girls of U-17 (SSM Sifat Ullah and Rajon Mia) and Methena Madhurja Biswas and Sinthia Khanom Preyonti) -- will take part in the five-day meet, which will be held under the supervision of BBF.

Md Ohaduzzaman Raju is the coach of junior badminton team.

The badminton team is expected to return home on August 24 after participating the tournament.     �BSS


