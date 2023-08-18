Video
U-19 WC winner Tamim Jr eyes on senior's WC

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh young opener Tazid Hasan Tamim, who got his maiden call for national side recently for the Asia Cup as Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's former ODI skipper and the best opener in the history of country's cricket, is going to miss the event for back injury.

Tamim Jr., an important cog of Under-19 World Cup winning Bangladesh team is now dreaming to lift the ICC Men's ODI World Cup trophy.

"What we achieved, is a past now," Tamim Jr. told journalists at Mirpur on Thursday. "Now we all cherish the only dream to win the senior cricket's World Cup".

Tanzid Tamim, the left-arm hard hitter, recently played in Sri Lanka for Bangladesh emerging team and hit three fifties in his four appearances, is the possible replacement of Tamim Iqbal in the Asia Cup. The uncapped admitted that senior Tamim is his idol and he wants to utilize the chances will get.

"I think, Tamim Iqbal is idol for all. I have grown up watching his games. I must try to give my best and steady my spot," explained Tamim Jr.

If Tamim Jr. makes debut in Asia Cup, he'll have to face world class bowlers like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman. But the brave heart doesn't think of the bowler while batting he thinks about the balls coming to him. He said, "I don't think of such things when I go for batting. The only thing works in back of mind which is to play positive cricket. People's say that I do play aggressive cricket but actually I just try to stay 'normal' and try to keep believing on my strength".

He was asked what was head coach Hathurusingha's approach to him. The opener in this regard further said, "After getting call for the national team, the Coach once said that keep up playing your natural game. If you face any problem, come and discuss with me. Don't bring many changes".

The Asia Cup will kick start on August 30 with the match between Pakistan and Nepal while Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on August 31 in their first match of the forthcoming Asia Cup followed by the match against Afghanistan on September 3.


« PreviousNext »

