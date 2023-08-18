Video
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Blackcaps to enter in Tigers' den on Sep 17

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Blackcaps to enter in Tigers' den on Sep 17

Blackcaps to enter in Tigers' den on Sep 17

Bangladesh will host New Zealand for three ODIs and couple of Tests this year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary for the forthcoming New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh which includes three ODIs and two Tests.

The Tigers are now getting ready for the ACC Asia Cup, which is slated to be held between August 30 and September 17 and the New Zealanders will arrive in Dhaka on the day of the Asia Cup final. Hosts and guests will engage in a three-match ODI series, which will be held on September 21, 23 and 26 respectively. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host all three day-night matches. Both the sides then will go to India to take part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is going to begin on October 5 with the final on November 19.  

The Blackcaps will arrive in Bangladesh from India again to play the two-match Test series, which will be the first ODI and Test series for New Zealand in Bangladesh after 2013. The Tests are the parts of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship and the first WTC series for Bangladesh in the new cycle.

The first Test of the series will take place between November 28 and December 2, while the 2nd and the last Test will be played between December 6 and 10. The venue for the red-ball affairs are yet to be finalised.

Soon after this series, the two sides will engage again in New Zealand as Bangladesh national cricket team will visit New Zealand by the 3rd week of December this year to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. The tour is the part of the Future Tour Programs (FTP) of the ICC.

The tour will begin with the ODI match slated for December 17 at Dunedin, followed by next two matches on December 20 and 23 at Nelson and Napier respectively. Napier will host the first of the three T20i matches as well and the match will be held on December 27 while the next two matches of the series will take place at Tauranga on December 29 and 31 correspondingly.


