Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England eye 'incredible' chance to end 57-year WC drought

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

SYDNEY, AUG 7: Skipper Millie Bright said her team were embracing an "incredible opportunity" to do something an English side has not managed since 1966 -- win a World Cup.

The Lionesses powered into Sunday's final in Sydney against Spain after a ruthless 3-1 dismantling of co-hosts Australia, with their relentless energy grinding down a Matildas side that had few answers.

It set up England's biggest game since Bobby Moore lifted the men's trophy at Wembley 57 years ago.

"I'm really happy for the fans back home, for our nation," said Chelsea stalwart Bright, with men's skipper Harry Kane and even King Charles III sending congratulations.

"It's something that we've all been driving towards and it's something that's been missing. Now the opportunity we have is incredible."

The European champions have grown through the tournament, with their ruthless attacking football and defensive resilience proving a tall order for the opposition.

But it has been their adaptability that has driven them to the brink of history, built on the back of the tactical genius of coach Serena Wiegman who led them to the European title last year.

"You can win in many different ways and, for us, we've faced so many challenges at this tournament," Bright said on Fifa.com.
"It's hard for people to see on the outside, but as players, we know that there's more to football than just pretty passes and connecting.

"In each game, we've proved something different about how we play, what we're capable of. We're very adaptable to what teams throw at us.

"But things are really starting to click now and we're getting the ball in the back of the net."

This is ominous for Spain, who have also shown resilience after their tournament preparations were thrown into disarray.

Last September, 15 players sent an email to their football federation saying they did not want to be considered for selection.

 The protest was aimed chiefly at coach Jorge Vilda, including complaints that he was too strict.

Vilda held on to his job and  has steadied the ship, but England will nevertheless be favourites on Sunday with Wiegman at the helm.

The Dutch coach has reached four major tournament finals in a row, leading the Netherlands to the European title in 2017 then the World Cup final in 2019, where they lost to the United States.

With England, she took them to European glory on home soil last year and now has another chance to win the biggest trophy of them all.

"We made the first final in 2017 and thought this is really special, it might not ever happen again," she said.

"Then you make the second, the third and the fourth and still think this might never happen again because there is so much competition," she added.

"I can hardly describe how proud I am of the team."     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'No time to dwell' as heartbroken Australia target World Cup bronze
Endo set for 'dream' move to Liverpool
'Successful' surgery for Madrid keeper Courtois
Wozniacki, Venus, Isner among US Open wildcard entries
Stokes set to play as batsman only at World Cup after ODI U-turn
Injury cuts short in-form India batsman Shaw's county stint
Badminton team to compete Regional Junior C’ship
U-19 WC winner Tamim Jr eyes on senior's WC


Latest News
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft