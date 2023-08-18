Palak seeks Hiranandani Group’s investment in BD IT sector







It may help establishing a data center and enhance cyber security in Bangladesh IT sector, he said.



"The ICT state minister called upon the topmost Indian real estate group to invest in Bangladesh IT sector as the group launched the world's second largest data centre in Mumbai," an official release said.

Palak made the call in a meeting with Hiranandani Group of Company's executives at its Mumbai head office on Wednesday on the first day of his India tour.



The meeting also featured different issues like social media, AR/VR solution, entertainment, gaming and regional dominance in e-sports technology industries.



The state minister said even the joint partnership of the two companies - Hiranandani Group and High Tech Park Authority in Bangladesh may be arranged to enhance digital inclusion and strengthening the India-Bangladesh partnership in achieving a 'Smart Bangladesh vision 2041'.



