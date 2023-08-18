Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Denmark, Bangladesh signs MoU for safe food, sustainable output

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Denmark, Bangladesh signs MoU for safe food, sustainable output

Denmark, Bangladesh signs MoU for safe food, sustainable output

Bangladesh and Denmark have further strengthened their partnership with signing of a MoU to create new collaboration for food safety and sustainable food production.

Denmark and Bangladesh have had a longstanding partnership and a mutual desire to continue cooperation in the food and agricultural sector for the benefit of both countries, as established in the "Sustainable and Green Framework Engagement" between the two nations.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Food on Thursday in the presence of Md. Ismiel Hossain ndc, Secretary, Ministry of Food; Md. Abdul Kayowm Sarker, Chairman, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority; Anders Karlsen, Chargé d-Affaires a.i.

 at the Embassy of Denmark in Dhaka; and Maria Knudsen, Sector Counsellor at the Embassy, solidifying the commitment of both countries to continue their close cooperation in the food and agricultural sector and collaborate on vital matters related to food safety management and sustainable food production.

The MoU aims to foster strategic sector cooperation and enhance scientific, technical, and regulatory collaboration within food safety and sustainable food production between two trusted and amicable nations.

Through this partnership, both countries seek to collaborate on multiple initiatives that leverage their unique expertise, technologies, and resources to deliver innovative solutions for safe food and sustainable agriculture practices.

Ismiel Hossain said the MoU signing is a great milestone in the journey of ensuring food safety in Bangladesh. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance food safety standards and regulatory practices in Bangladesh," he said.

Kayowm Sarker said, "As we strive to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens, this collaboration will enable us to adopt best practices, learn from international experiences, and implement evidence-based strategies to address the evolving challenges in the food safety landscape. Our joint efforts will undoubtedly result in safer food for our consumers and further bolster our reputation in the global food market."

"Denmark and Bangladesh have had a close relationship throughout the last 50 years. We are happy to take this relationship an important step further with this MoU, with an in-depth collaboration to create a more sustainable and safe food production" said Karlsen.

By creating collaboration between governments, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society organizations, the primary focus is to ensure food safety as a critical step to addressing the challenges of food loss and waste while implementing measures to enhance overall resource efficiency in agricultural, livestock, and fisheries production.

Maria Stein Knudsen, Sector Counselor for Food and Agriculture at the Danish Embassy, also present during the signing, said, "Bangladesh and Denmark are two proud agriculture and food producing countries. We are facing a global challenge ensuring safe and nutritious food, while also creating a more sustainable production. Denmark and the DVFA look forward to working together with BFSA on reaching these goals for food safety and sustainability."    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank uncovers rampant under-invoicing to dodge tariffs, duties
Palak seeks Hiranandani Group’s investment in BD IT sector
Denmark, Bangladesh signs MoU for safe food, sustainable output
Walton gets orders worth nearly Tk 250cr at ATS Expo
China keen to set up electric car plant in Jashore-Khulna belt: Envoy
Tk 22,972cr revenue stuck in pending cases with NBR tribunal, high court
'Air Purifiers may be helpful to beat pollution'
Vietnam's VinFast targets US electric car market


Latest News
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft