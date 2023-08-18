

Walton gets orders worth nearly Tk 250cr at ATS Expo



Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed informed post-expo press conference at Walton Corporate Office in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area on Thursday.



The press conference was also attended by, among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Chief Marketing Officer Didarul Alam Khan, Senior Executive Directors Md. Tanvir Rahman, Tofail Ahmed and Mohammad Shahjada Salim, Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton.

Golam Murshed said: "Walton is the first company in Bangladesh hosted an industrial expo to showcase more than 50,000 industrial materials, components, solutions and advanced technology. At the ATS Expo, we received huge responses beyond our expectations.



"Walton's industrial fair was visited by high-level representatives from government and private sectors, including Commerce Minister, Planning Minister, Commerce Secretary, Philippines Ambassador to Dhaka and important persons of different local and foreign companies. We are very happy and satisfied with their positive response."



At the ATS Expo, he said, Walton received about US$ 12.90 million (Tk142 crore) worth export orders for refrigerators and components from an authorized licensee of the global brand Hyundai in India and a well-known electronics product marketing company in West Bengal.



In addition, The ATS expo also recorded Tk50 crore worth orders for home appliances and components; Tk5.50 crore worth orders for PCB, PCBA or motherboard, mobile, laptop and accessories; Tk5 crore worth orders for lifts and accessories; Tk6 crore worth orders for fans, LED lights, switch-sockets, DB boxes etc; Tk7 crore worth orders for shipping and logistics services; Tk2 crore worth orders for chemical components, Tk2.26 crore worth orders for VRF and air conditioner; and Tk1.1 crore orders for compressors and metal casting. Besides, fruitful business discussions were held with the representatives of various organizations and thus we expect to get more orders in the future.



The Managing Director and CEO said, "The trust, we have seen, on the Walton brand and products at the first 'ATS Expo' will motivate us to organize such industrial fairs in future. We will organize this industrial fair every year so that the domestic industrialists would no longer have to go abroad for their industrial raw materials, components and testing solutions. Now, Bangladesh is quite self-sufficient in manufacturing world-class industrial materials and components.



Golam Murshed also said, the main objective of organizing the ATS Expo was to increase the empowerment of the domestic industry by reducing the country's import dependency by providing quality components, industrial materials and testing solutions to the domestic industries. In this case, Walton's international industrial fair can be said as very successful.



