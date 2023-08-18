

China keen to set up electric car plant in Jashore-Khulna belt: Envoy



The issue was discussed during a courtesy meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and Planning Minister MA Mannan in Dhaka on Wednesday.



US-based NBC News in July reported that China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter of this year, thanks in part to the surge in electric vehicle sales.

According to Chinese official data, last year, China's exports of electric vehicles increased 131.8 percent year on year to around 680,000 units this year.



The NBC News article also mentioned that China's electric vehicle makers are pursuing expansion abroad, especially in emerging markets, as the carmakers get billions of dollars in government subsidies, tax breaks and other incentives.



During a brief Q&A with reporters after the meeting, minister Mannan said China sees investment opportunities in the region following the opening of Padma Bridge and the revival of Mongla Port.



"Ambassador said Padma Bridge and the government's efforts to enhance the capacity of the Mongla Port in Khulna hadn't gone unnoticed by Chinese investors, especially in the solar power and electric car sectors. The ambassador sought cooperation from the Bangladesh government in this regard," he said.



Highlighting the relations between the two countries, Ambassador Wen pledged that Beijing will continue extending duty and quota-free trade facilities for Dhaka even after 2026, when Bangladesh is scheduled to be elevated from a least developed country, or LDC, to a developing country. �bdnews24.com

