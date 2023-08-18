Video
Tk 22,972cr revenue stuck in pending cases with NBR tribunal, high court

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

A total of 8,266 cases involving around Tk 22,972 crore in alleged tax dodging are pending with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) tribunals and at High Court.

NBR date shows so many litigations are pending despite the number of cases related to alleged violation of income tax, value-added tax and customs duty laws decreased by 18.36 per cent in fiscal year 2022-23.

A total of 1,860 cases involving Tk 87,627.31 crore were settled during this period through the alternative dispute resolution method or through High Court hearings. Of the total settled cases, about 80 per cent cases were related to VAT evasion involving nearly Tk 81,178 crore.

Besides, among total pending cases, 4,714 cases involving Tk 19,497.13 crore were related to alleged evading VAT, which is 85 per cent of the total amount of alleged evasion cases pending with the VAT wing.

A total of 1,261 cases involving Tk 432.15 crore are pending with customs wing, 2,282 cases involving Tk 620.13 crore are pending with income tax wing and nine cases involving Tk 2,417.50 crore pending with the board of administration wing of the NBR, according to the data.

Of the total amount of alleged VAT evasion, more than 80 per cent was evaded by large VAT-payers, including state-owned companies. Of the cases, a number of them have been pending for years.

NBR officials said the number of dispute settlements had increased over the years. NBR is also working on modernizing the ADR process to ensure quick settlement of pending cases, they added.

Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said quick settlement of pending cases should get priority from NBR as a huge amount of revenue remained stuck up with them.
 
He said, 'The proper implementation of an integrated digital tax system will play a key role in bringing transparency in the audit system.'

'For the audit of the tax returns, tax officials should follow an audit manual instead of arbitrary selection of tax files,' he said.  'Adoption of alternative dispute resolution method is the best option,' he added.


