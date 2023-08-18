Video
'Air Purifiers may be helpful to beat pollution'

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Air pollution is a serious concern that affects the health and wellbeing of people all around the world. While it's important to take measures to reduce outdoor air pollution, it's equally important to address the air quality inside homes.
 
"Indoor air pollution can be caused by a variety of factors, including allergens, pollutants, and other irritants. This is where air purifiers come in - as a valuable addition to your home for improved health," Product Management Professional Mohammad Khadem Uz Zaman said in a statement.

Air purifiers work by removing contaminants from the air, improving indoor air quality and making it healthier to breathe.

 There are a variety of reasons why one may want to invest in an air purifier, including allergies, asthma, respiratory issues, and pet ownership.

"For those who suffer from allergies, air purifiers can help to reduce the amount of dust, pollen, and other allergens in the air, providing relief from symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, and itchy eyes. Similarly, for those with asthma, air purifiers can help to remove irritants and pollutants from the air, reducing the risk of asthma attacks," the statement said.

Pet owners can also benefit from the use of air purifiers, as they can help to remove pet dander and odors from the air, creating a cleaner and more breathable environment. Furthermore, for smokers or households with smokers, air purifiers can help to remove smoke particles and odors from the air, reducing the risk of health problems associated with smoking.

In addition to these benefits, air purifiers can also be valuable for those living in areas with high levels of outdoor air pollution. By removing pollutants and irritants from the air inside your home, air purifiers can help to protect your health and improve your overall quality of life, the statement said.

"Air purifiers are a valuable addition to your home for improved health. They can help to reduce allergens, pollutants, and other irritants in the air, providing relief from symptoms and improving the overall air quality in your home. If you're concerned about indoor air pollution, consider investing in an air purifier and breathe easier knowing you're taking steps to protect your health," the statement said in conclusion.



