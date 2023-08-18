Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 1:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vietnam's VinFast targets US electric car market

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

HANOI, Aug 17: Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has made its debut on the Nasdaq, and its shares soared to push its stock market valuation past Ford and General Motors on its opening day of trading.

Here's what we know about VinFast and its push to make it in the crowded EV market:

VinFast is Vietnam's first homegrown car manufacturer. It has launched two electric vehicle models in North America, becoming the first-ever Vietnamese car sold in the US market.

It hopes to compete with giants such as Tesla and it began building a factory in the US state of North Carolina last month.
The carmaker is a subsidiary of Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, Vingroup, which is owned by the country's richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong.

Vuong started out selling dried noodles in the former Soviet Union before amassing a $5 billion fortune from enterprises in a range of sectors including real estate, tourism and education.

Once his focus shifted to cars with the launch of VinFast in 2017, he transformed a muddy patch of swampland near northern Vietnam's port city of Haiphong into a state-of-the-art factory within two years.

The factory was kitted out with 1,200 robots, German, Japanese and Swedish machinery, and a global team from auto giants including BMW and General Motors.

However, in 2022 VinFast posted a loss of $2.1 billion.

Shares of VinFast -- trading under the ticker "VFS" -- entered the market Tuesday at $22 and rose sharply, closing at more than $37. That gave it a market value of around $85 billion after the day's trade, much higher than Ford's $48 billion valuation and General Motor's $46 billion.

Vuong's wealth jumped by $39 billion, according to Bloomberg.

He owns about 99 percent of the company's shares, meaning only a small number are being actively traded which makes them prone to big price swings.

As a way to get the company listed in the United States, VinFast completed a merger with casino mogul Lawrence Ho's Black Spade Acquisition.

Black Spade is a "blank cheque" company, or a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) introduced to public markets with the sole purpose of merging with an operating company.

Some companies using SPACs -- including other EV startups -- have suffered big market drops.

VinFast launched its electric vehicles last year across Vietnam, where they are slowly gaining in popularity. It also introduced a taxi service in major cities in April using the EVs.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank uncovers rampant under-invoicing to dodge tariffs, duties
Palak seeks Hiranandani Group’s investment in BD IT sector
Denmark, Bangladesh signs MoU for safe food, sustainable output
Walton gets orders worth nearly Tk 250cr at ATS Expo
China keen to set up electric car plant in Jashore-Khulna belt: Envoy
Tk 22,972cr revenue stuck in pending cases with NBR tribunal, high court
'Air Purifiers may be helpful to beat pollution'
Vietnam's VinFast targets US electric car market


Latest News
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft