

IPDC Finance signs MoU with Aamra Active



Under the agreement, Aamra Active offers 10% discount on membership packages for IPDC Priti clients and IPDC employees, says a press release.



The signing took place at the IPDC head office premises recently, with Md Shakawat Hossain, head of Liability, IPDC Finance; Nibras Panni, executive director, Aamra Active and some other officials from both the organisations.

IPDC Finance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aamra Active, a fitness gym in Dhaka as a partner of IPDC Priti (the platform for the retail services of IPDC tailored for the female clients).Under the agreement, Aamra Active offers 10% discount on membership packages for IPDC Priti clients and IPDC employees, says a press release.The signing took place at the IPDC head office premises recently, with Md Shakawat Hossain, head of Liability, IPDC Finance; Nibras Panni, executive director, Aamra Active and some other officials from both the organisations.