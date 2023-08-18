Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 1:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prime Bank will invest in subsidiaries: DSE

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Prime Bank Limited, listed in the capital market, will invest in subsidiaries in order to expand and diversify business.
The bank will collect investment funds through bond and share from the capital market.

The board of the private commercial bank has approved the decision, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
According to DSE, Prime Bank will provide 10 percent of the proposed digital bank's paid-up capital comprising 10 listed banks. The amount of which will be Tk12.50 crore. This decision will be effective subject to the consent of the concerned regulatory bodies.

The banks are - The City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), National Credit and Commerce Bank (NCCB), Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), Trust Bank, Pubali Bank, Prime Bank, and Midland Bank Limited. These ten banks are entrepreneurs of digital banks.

Ten private sector banks have taken the initiative to establish DG10 Bank Plc to reduce the use of cash currency and make transactions easier. The paid-up capital of the bank will be a minimum of Tk 125 crore.

In addition, Prime Bank will establish a subsidiary company to operate Mobile Financial Services (MFS). The paid-up capital of this company will be Tk 45 crore.

Prime Bank will establish an asset management company with a paid-up capital of Tk 10 crore. The bank will also set up an asset management company to manage mutual and alternative investment funds.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank uncovers rampant under-invoicing to dodge tariffs, duties
Palak seeks Hiranandani Group’s investment in BD IT sector
Denmark, Bangladesh signs MoU for safe food, sustainable output
Walton gets orders worth nearly Tk 250cr at ATS Expo
China keen to set up electric car plant in Jashore-Khulna belt: Envoy
Tk 22,972cr revenue stuck in pending cases with NBR tribunal, high court
'Air Purifiers may be helpful to beat pollution'
Vietnam's VinFast targets US electric car market


Latest News
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft