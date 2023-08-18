Acer reaffirms expanding presence in BD market







During a recent media briefing at a hotel in the capital Dhaka, Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of Acer for India, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, discussed the brand's current presence and future plan for the market of Bangladesh.



Amit Kumar Singh, National Manager Program and Sales for India, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, also attended the event, says a press release.

In the press meeting, journalists inquired about Acer's progress in Bangladesh, operations, post-sales service, and related matters. Sanjeev Mehtani addressed these queries, highlighting Acer's impressive journey spanning 48 years.



He emphasized that Acer is now one of the most popular computer and technology brands in the world. The company started its hardware business in 1976, but day by day it has also moved into other spheres of innovative technologies. Presently, Acer has brought an array of inventive technologies to the hardware as well as making it durable, continuing the brand's research and development.



Acer's journey in Bangladesh started in 2009. With the increase of popularity in Bangladesh during these 15 years, Acer made a place in people's minds. Pointing out the work experience in Bangladesh, Sanjeev Mehtani said, "We are now working to build a complete setup of Acer in Bangladesh. Even though we have a partner in Bangladesh as a distribution company, Acer is now all set to strengthen its services in Bangladesh."



Afterward, Sanjeev Mehtani talked about the aspect of sustainability in their service as they are now making sustainable products. He pointed out that Acer's products made with new technology are now more environmentally friendly. He also added that the used plastic in the packaging of laptops and other products as well can be easily recycled.

