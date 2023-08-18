Video
Friday, 18 August, 2023
Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Xiaomi rallies support for Ctg flood victims

Global technology firm Xiaomi has joined the rescue and relief efforts, besides numerous government and non-governmental entities to support the flood victims in the Chattogram region.

"The relentless rains and challenging terrain have left millions stranded. In these crucial times, it's imperative for us to unite. On behalf of Xiaomi, we're extending relief to the flood-hit zones in the Chattogram area," Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said in a media statement.

"Xiaomi Bangladesh plans to release a new smartphone this month. However, rather than hosting a grand launch, we are channelling funds to aid flood victims. Our goal is to provide wholehearted support during this crisis. Unity and dedication are essential to assist those impacted."

In the past, Xiaomi has consistently supported the nation during various crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Xiaomi contributed to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and supplied protective equipment to multiple hospitals. Moreover, during last year's severe floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj, Xiaomi offered relief and various forms of aid to affected communities.

Heavy rains and mountainous terrains have led to flooding in Chattogram, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Cox's Bazar over several consecutive days recently. Even as waters start to recede, millions in the region face displacement and hardship.

 Many areas have lost power, with shortages of food and clean water, leaving residents in dire conditions.


