

foodpanda, Zaynax Health to boost digital healthcare services



Zubair B. A Siddiky Co-founder and Managing Director of foodpanda Bangladesh and Parvez Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer of Zaynax Health, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at foodpanda's headquarters at Gulshan on Thursday, says a press release.



The partnership aims to provide affordable medical benefits to foodpanda's freelance delivery partners and their families at discounted prices. Delivery partners can opt-in and will have to pay a minimum monthly subscription fee to access the health benefits.

These benefits encompass cash coverage for hospitalization, round-the-clock free online doctor consultations, maternity coverage, discounts on medical tests, convenient home sample collection, and home delivery of medicines.



Zubair B A Siddiky, Co-founder and Managing Director of foodpanda Bangladesh said: "In the last 10 years, we have been consistently committed to providing our freelance delivery partners with comprehensive support, including a flexible means of earning a livelihood, and various benefits such as insurance, training programs, loans, and online educational resources. To further support our delivery partners, foodpanda has partnered with Zaynax Health, aiming to bring greater access to healthcare for all delivery partners and their families, recognizing it as a basic necessity."



Since 2013, foodpanda has created a sustainable digital ecosystem for restaurants, shops, customers, and our delivery partners in Bangladesh. Within this ecosystem, our delivery partners are the heart of our business, playing a crucial role in delivering food and groceries to its valued customers diligently.



The partnership underscores foodpanda's commitment to the well-being of its delivery partners, while Zaynax Health's endeavors to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all.



Parvez Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer at Zaynax Health, said "Our commitment lies in making healthcare accessible, affordable, and convenient for as many people as possible, and this partnership with foodpanda helps us move forward towards that direction. We are happy to have foodpanda delivery partners and their families on board with us, and we hope to provide them with our best."



Andalib Hasan, Director of Operations, and Gazi Towhid Ahmed, Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations of foodpanda were also present during the signing ceremony.



