realme FanFest kicks off on Daraz with lucrative offers

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme has brought mega deals on Daraz, the country's leading online marketplace, to commemorate its upcoming 5th Anniversary. The realme FanFest will continue until the end of the current month.



Under the FanFest campaign, fans can enjoy up to BDT 3,500 discount on smartphones and AIoT gadgets, including C30s, C53, C55 and GT Master Edition. The devices would come with its brand warranty and can be purchased with 0% EMI. Express delivery will be provided to the customers, says a press release.



