US-Bangla announces holiday packages for the Maldives





US-Bangla Airlines announced a two-night, three-day travel package starting at Tk 49,790 per person to enjoy the vastness of white sand and blue waters, according to a press release.



The airline operates flights on the Dhaka-Male route four days a week. Every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, a flight departs from Dhaka to Male, the capital of the Maldives, at 9:05 am and returns from Male to Dhaka at 1:25 pm, it said.





Travel packages are usually valid for two people. The package includes a Dhaka-Maldives-Dhaka return air ticket, including all taxes. Airport-Hotel-Airport transfer facility by speedboat. There are various facilities, including breakfast, said the release.



In addition to various islands, the minimum Tk 52,690 package at Unima Grand Hotel in Male, includes all the benefits of the package including Dhaka-Male return air ticket and airport transfer.



Full board packages are available at Villa Nautica in Paradise Island, including at Icom Marina Sea View, Hotel Arena Beach, Triton Prestige Hotel, Kani Grand, Kani Palm, and Triton Beach Hotel in Maafushi Island. Full Board Package at Villa Park in Sun Island including Domestic Flight with Hotel Transfer, and Full Board Package at Fihalhohi Island Resort, it also said.



Among the various packages, the fullboard package at The Standard Resort on Huruvalhi Island includes a transfer from Male to the island by seaplane. The minimum cost of the package is Tk. 214,090 per person, the release added.



Maldives packages will be valid from September 1 to October 28. There are package facilities for children, it said.



US-Bangla Airlines has announced various holiday packages to explore the beauty of the island nation of the Maldives.US-Bangla Airlines announced a two-night, three-day travel package starting at Tk 49,790 per person to enjoy the vastness of white sand and blue waters, according to a press release.The airline operates flights on the Dhaka-Male route four days a week. Every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, a flight departs from Dhaka to Male, the capital of the Maldives, at 9:05 am and returns from Male to Dhaka at 1:25 pm, it said.US-Bangla is offering various holiday packages with attractive facilities in different islands of the Maldives, especially the popular islands of Hulhumale, Maafushi, Paradise Island, Sun Island, Fihalhohi Island, and Huruvalhi Island with attractive facilities.Travel packages are usually valid for two people. The package includes a Dhaka-Maldives-Dhaka return air ticket, including all taxes. Airport-Hotel-Airport transfer facility by speedboat. There are various facilities, including breakfast, said the release.In addition to various islands, the minimum Tk 52,690 package at Unima Grand Hotel in Male, includes all the benefits of the package including Dhaka-Male return air ticket and airport transfer.Full board packages are available at Villa Nautica in Paradise Island, including at Icom Marina Sea View, Hotel Arena Beach, Triton Prestige Hotel, Kani Grand, Kani Palm, and Triton Beach Hotel in Maafushi Island. Full Board Package at Villa Park in Sun Island including Domestic Flight with Hotel Transfer, and Full Board Package at Fihalhohi Island Resort, it also said.Among the various packages, the fullboard package at The Standard Resort on Huruvalhi Island includes a transfer from Male to the island by seaplane. The minimum cost of the package is Tk. 214,090 per person, the release added.Maldives packages will be valid from September 1 to October 28. There are package facilities for children, it said.