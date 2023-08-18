Nagad, first MFS to offer cashback on universal pension installment







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the much-awaited "Universal Pension Scheme" virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday, with a view to bringing the country's growing elderly citizens under a sustainable financial security system.



On the very first day of this pension scheme's rollout, Nagad Limited, which is popular as a people's service, has come up with a big announcement - the instalments that aspiring pensioners will deposit in the remaining months of this year using Nagad wallet will get cashback with profit at the beginning of the next year.

From the get-go. Nagad, involved in providing financial services in collaboration with the government, will play an active role in populrising the Universal Pension Scheme.



"We are moving towards building Smart Bangladesh. In continuation of it, the government has taken up such a noble initiative for people's future financial security. We have always been a supporter of various government welfare initiatives. As part of it, we have decided to pay back the pension instalments deposited through Nagad to our customers in the form of cashback. This is our small effort so that people can respond to this great initiative and secure their retirement life," talking about such a massive cashback offer on pension subscription payouts, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited Tanvir A Mishuk said in a statement.



How to pay subscriptions using Nagad: From day one, Nagad has been connected to the system that allows the payout of instalments under the pension scheme instantly in the comfort of people's homes. Those who want to come under the universal pension scheme must register first. On completion of the enrolment, a number will be available, with which all the relevant procedures, including payment of subscriptions, can be done.



A customer needs to visit the website - https://www.upension.gov.bd/Public/Packages, find the subscription payment options, go to the mobile banking option and select Nagad to make his or her monthly contribution.



Packages under pension scheme : The government has primarily rolled out four packages under the pension scheme - Progoti for private sector employees, Shurokkha for self-employed and informal sector workers. Probash for expatriate Bangladeshis, and Samata for insolvent individuals.



All citizens aged between 18 and 50 will be eligible to enrol in the universal pension scheme. They will have to pay instalments up to the age of 60 and after that, they will start receiving pension benefits every month until death.



