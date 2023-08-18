Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad, first MFS to offer cashback on universal pension installment

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has dangled an amazing offer of cashback with profit on monthly subscriptions that its customers will pay under the government-launched pension scheme through the MFS gateway.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the much-awaited "Universal Pension Scheme" virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday, with a view to bringing the country's growing elderly citizens under a sustainable financial security system.

On the very first day of this pension scheme's rollout, Nagad Limited, which is popular as a people's service, has come up with a big announcement - the instalments that aspiring pensioners will deposit in the remaining months of this year using Nagad wallet will get cashback with profit at the beginning of the next year.

From the get-go. Nagad, involved in providing financial services in collaboration with the government, will play an active role in populrising the Universal Pension Scheme.

"We are moving towards building Smart Bangladesh. In continuation of it, the government has taken up such a noble initiative for people's future financial security. We have always been a supporter of various government welfare initiatives. As part of it, we have decided to pay back the pension instalments deposited through Nagad to our customers in the form of cashback. This is our small effort so that people can respond to this great initiative and secure their retirement life," talking about such a massive cashback offer on pension subscription payouts, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited Tanvir A Mishuk said in a statement.

How to pay subscriptions using Nagad: From day one, Nagad has been connected to the system that allows the payout of instalments under the pension scheme instantly in the comfort of people's homes. Those who want to come under the universal pension scheme must register first. On completion of the enrolment, a number will be available, with which all the relevant procedures, including payment of subscriptions, can be done.

A customer needs to visit the website - https://www.upension.gov.bd/Public/Packages, find the subscription payment options, go to the mobile banking option and select Nagad to make his or her monthly contribution.

Packages under pension scheme : The government has primarily rolled out four packages under the pension scheme - Progoti for private sector employees, Shurokkha for self-employed and informal sector workers. Probash for expatriate Bangladeshis, and Samata for insolvent individuals.

All citizens aged between 18 and 50 will be eligible to enrol in the universal pension scheme. They will have to pay instalments up to the age of 60 and after that, they will start receiving pension benefits every month until death.
 
Under Progoti and Shurokkha packages, the monthly subscription ranges between BDT 1,000 to BDT 5,000, while the instalment option is BDT 5,000 to BDT 10,000 per month under the Probash package. The Samata package is designed with a monthly instalment of BDT 1,000.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank uncovers rampant under-invoicing to dodge tariffs, duties
Palak seeks Hiranandani Group’s investment in BD IT sector
Denmark, Bangladesh signs MoU for safe food, sustainable output
Walton gets orders worth nearly Tk 250cr at ATS Expo
China keen to set up electric car plant in Jashore-Khulna belt: Envoy
Tk 22,972cr revenue stuck in pending cases with NBR tribunal, high court
'Air Purifiers may be helpful to beat pollution'
Vietnam's VinFast targets US electric car market


Latest News
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft