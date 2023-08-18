

Logistic sector needs more investment and automation



Talking on the current state of logistics sector in Bangladesh compared to other leading economies in Asia, he said in Bangladesh it has experienced significant growth due to increased foreign trade and e-commerce activities. The sector is however primarily road-based, lacking utilization of rail and waterways.



He said the government has built Padma Bridge and such other major bridge projects, flyovers. Metrorail and elevated express way will be added to the country's transportation sector soon. He said he foresees a big boost to the logistic sector as more such projects are implemented.

Captain Mainul said the country's major seaport, Chattogram Port, is mainly manual labor-intensive. Currently Bangladesh's logistics ranking is low in the 'Agility Emerging Market Logistic Index' and the World Logistics Performance Index (LPI). The nation ranks lowest among South Asian economies in the Agility Index and 89th out of 139 nations in the LPI, to show major challenges in trade logistics.



To become a developed country by 2041 and meet a $100 billion export target of the garment sector, Bangladesh needs to improve its logistics infrastructure. Its expansion relies on efficient utilization of ports, railways, roads, and waterways. Enhanced coordination and investment are necessary to boost the sector's efficiency, enabling it to compete globally.



To a question how have inland container depots (ICDs) have contributed to export growth in Bangladesh, he said this system and particularly Chittagong port play a vital role in export-import and supply chain management. Serving as principal nodes, ICDs handle almost 100 percent exports and 25 percent containerized imports via Chittagong Port.



He said ICDS also manage vast numbers of empty containers. Currently, ICDs process around 750,000 TEUs of export containers, 300,000 TEUs of imports containers and 1.3 million TEUs of empty containers annually. As new economic zones emerge, ICDs need to expand to accommodate increased exports and attract investment. It is integral to Bangladesh's export sector making Chittagong Port function seamlessly.



He said from a multimodal perspective ICDs importance in serving port hinterlands and improving supply chain efficiency is enormous. There is hardly any other alternative but other mode of transport can also greatly complement it.



Captain Mainul said ICDs are crucial for Bangladesh's economic growth yet face many challenges like high operating costs due to fuel prices, reduced trade from global impacts and tariff issues. Lack of policies and incentives hampers its potential. It basically originated to ease congestion at Chottogram port, supporting it with more container handling.



There's no alternative to investing in automation and development in handling container. Efficiency relies on resource planning, tech use, and digitization.



On a question what are major challenges the logistic sector in Bangladesh are facing he said there are two categories of challenges. Globally, Ukraine-Russia war is impacting trade and green energy regulation has elevated operational costs, supply chain disruptions. Constraints in oil and chemical tanker supplies due to emission rules. Competing ports with attractive rates, soaring fuel expenses, and heightened competition in maritime and aviation sectors are hampering. Growing labor cost persists as well.



On what steps the relevant authorities should take to further boost the country's logistic sector considering the opportunities, he said domestic infrastructure and connectivity improvements are important but certain areas, particularly road infrastructure is lagging. It affects international competitiveness, as missed deadlines disrupt the supply chain.



Scarcity of skilled workers hampers sector dynamism. Underutilization of technology in logistics is another concern. Logistic sector involves many ministries and government agencies, requiring coordination to minimize costs. Improved port governance and private sector engagement are necessary, highway congestion minimized and pilferage need to be addressed.



He said export potential is not fully realized due to uncertain maritime links with Northern Europe, Africa, and South America. Modal connectivity gaps persist and limited import items handled by ICDs create operational challenges. ICDs manage 38 import items, while monthly export containers number 65,000 TEUs, necessitating empty containers from Chattogram Port for export stuffing. Addressing these challenges requires streamlining coordination, bolstering infrastructure, enhancing skilled labor, and embracing technology.



Captain Mainul Ahsan said he is optimistic about the future growth of the logistic sector but the country needs a composite national master plan for it and a timeline for implementing that master plan. Accommodative policies and regulations should be in place to grow the sector consistently.



He said investment should be increased to speed up the logistic sector development with modern technology. In the new Industrial Policy logistics has been included for the first time as one of the sectors considered as a thrust sector. 21 logistics sub-sectors have been included in the policy.



It is evident he said the government is willing to give more importance to development of logistics sector in the coming years.



