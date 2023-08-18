Video
Friday, 18 August, 2023
Home Business

AIBL approves 15pc dividend

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

AIBL approves 15pc dividend

AIBL approves 15pc dividend

The 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has approved 12pc Cash Dividend and 3pc Stock Dividend for the year ended on 31st December 2022 held on Wednesday, says a press release.

Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman presided over the virtual meeting.

Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Md. Abdus Salam, Risk Management Committee Chairman Alhajj Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Board Audit Committee Chairman Mahbubul Alam, directors, Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury and large number of Shareholders were present in the meeting. Company Secretary Mohammed Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan proposed the agenda in the meeting.

The Bank achieved growth of 16.40pc in Deposit and 20.51pc in Investment during the year 2022 compared to 2021.  Earnings per share (EPS) of the bank stood at Tk. 1.90 in 2022. The house considered and adopted the Directors' Report, Statement of Accounts for the year 2022 along with Auditors' Report and also appointed the Auditors of the Company for the term until the next Annual General Meeting. The Shareholders participated in the review of overall performance of the bank and expressed their satisfaction.


« PreviousNext »

