Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 9:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 8:23 PM  Count : 88
Observer Online Desk

Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls

Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls


The government has given directives to all Bangladesh Missions abroad to take appropriate steps to counter propaganda against Bangladesh and the government ahead of the next national election.
 
"A committee comprising three ministries - Information, Law, and Foreign Affairs - is working on it," foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly briefing at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, BSS reports.
 
She said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has already directed all the missions abroad in this regard.

"We think we need to work in a more proactive way as there may be more propaganda ahead of the next election," Sabrin said.
 
She said the Bangladesh foreign ministry has long been working on this issue and Bangladesh missions abroad uphold the country's position with the host countries, from where disinformation and misinformation are spread.
 
The spokesperson said the foreign ministry has set up a special cell for facilitating foreign observers for the upcoming national polls.
 
"The cell will be in touch if anyone shows interest in observing the upcoming election. We will follow our own laws and the Election Commission rules to facilitate any observer," she said.
 
Sabrin said that the foreign ministry is yet to receive any request from any individual or organization over election observation.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
Woman injured in Jurain explosion dies
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
Water levels in 55 rivers rise, 52 fall
AL turns country into family property: GM Quader


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft