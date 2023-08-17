Video
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 9:03 PM
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 8:21 PM  Count : 88
Observer Online Report

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) on Thursday reduced the price of gold by Tk 1,749 a bhori for the domestic market.

With the new rate effective from Friday (August 18).

Now, the price of one bhori of 22-carat gold (11.664 grammes) will be Tk 99,027, down from Tk 100,776 earlier, 21-carat Tk 94,595, 18-carat Tk 81,065, and gold of traditional method Tk 67,535 respectively.
BAJUS took the decision on Thursday to adjust the prices with the international market, it said in a press release.

On July 20, each bhori of gold price in Bangladesh cross the Tk 100,000-mark for the first time.




NY


