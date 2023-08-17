Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two







With this, the death toll from the blast stood at two.



Deceased Md Minarul Islam, 35, was section officer of National University and he used to live with his family in Board Bazar area of Gazipur city.

Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said Minarul succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka around 10: 30am on Thursday.



The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he said.



On Sunday night, four people including three members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire from a gas cylinder leak in Board Bazar area of Gazipur.



The injured were Minarul, his father Md Farman Mandal, 75, mother Khadiza Begum, 65, and an unidentified person.



Later, all the injured except the unidentified one were rushed to the Burn Institute.



Of them, Farman Mandal succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment with 95 percent burn at the specialised hospital on Monday afternoon.

