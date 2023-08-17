Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 9:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 7:36 PM  Count : 151
Observer Online Desk

A man who sustained severe burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Gazipur died at a Dhaka hospital on Thursday morning, UNB reports.

With this, the death toll from the blast stood at two.

Deceased Md Minarul Islam, 35, was section officer of National University and he used to live with his family in Board Bazar area of Gazipur city.

Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said Minarul succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka around 10: 30am on Thursday.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he said.

On Sunday night, four people including three members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire from a gas cylinder leak in Board Bazar area of Gazipur.

The injured were Minarul, his father Md Farman Mandal, 75, mother Khadiza Begum, 65, and an unidentified person.

Later, all the injured except the unidentified one were rushed to the Burn Institute.

Of them, Farman Mandal succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment with 95 percent burn at the specialised hospital on Monday afternoon.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
18 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Two killed in separate incidents in Tangail
9 shops burnt in Laxmipur fire
Snake bite kills woman in Bhola
Social harmony gathering held in Sirajdikhan


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft