Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two alleged drug traders with Phensedyl from Tangon region of Charghat Upazila of Rajshahi district.

RAB source said that acting on a tip-off a RAB team conducted a drive at backyard of a house of one Jahid located in Yusufpur Union of Charghat on Wednesday afternoon and detained Sayeed and Reza.





The RAB team also recovered 14 bottles of Phensedyl from the house.





In primary interrogation, the detainees confessed their involvement in purchasing and selling Phensedyl. A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with the Charghat Police Station.













The detainees were Abu Sayeed, 28, son of Golum Nabi from Haripur Beripara area of Rajshahi, and Hosain Reza, 32, son of Sowar Reza from Kazi Hat area of Nagari.RH/NY