Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 August, 2023, 9:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 6:52 PM  Count : 196
Observer Online Desk

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rahul Kabir Rizvi speaks while visiting the house of Fatullah Thana BNP president Shahidul Islam Titu who had lost his eyesight in police firing at Pagla under Sadar upazila in Narayanganj district on Thursday afternoon

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rahul Kabir Rizvi speaks while visiting the house of Fatullah Thana BNP president Shahidul Islam Titu who had lost his eyesight in police firing at Pagla under Sadar upazila in Narayanganj district on Thursday afternoon


BNP will not take part in any 'unilateral election' under the current Awami League government in Bangladesh, and also doesn't allow it to hold the polls, said party's Senior Joint Secretary General Rahul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday.

He made the remarks while visiting the house of Fatullah Thana BNP president Shahidul Islam Titu who had lost his eyesight in police firing at Pagla under Sadar upazila in Narayanganj district on Thursday afternoon.
On July 29 last, police barred the BNP's sit-in programme at the entry point of Dhaka. At that time, Titu lost his eyesight in police firing.

Rizvi said, "The Prime Minister said an attempt is going on to remove her from power. I want to tell the premier that people will oust you from power. People will choose who will remain in power and who will not. If people want, they can remove anyone from power. Here is no conspiracy. Rather, you are hatching conspiracy, conspiracy of vote rigging."

Addressing the prime minister, he said, "People want that you resign from power and hold an election under a non-party neutral government so that voters can cast their ballots freely. It's called democracy."

Later, leaflets were distributed among people as part of the party's central programme to press home the one-point demand.

At that time, Narayanganj district BNP general secretary Golam Faruque Khokon, district Chhatra Dal president Nahid Hasan Bhuiyan, and district Jubo Dal member secretary Mashiur Rahman Rony, among others, were present.

END/SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
Woman injured in Jurain explosion dies
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
Water levels in 55 rivers rise, 52 fall
AL turns country into family property: GM Quader


Latest News
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Bid to kill Sajib Wazed Joy: Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman jailed for 7yrs
Bangladesh missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of polls
Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Death toll from Gazipur blast stands at two
Tanzid determined to fill in big shoes of Tamim
Two held with Phensedyl in Rajshahi
BNP won't join unilateral election, also doesn't allow to hold it: Rizvi
School boy found dead in Kaharol
Most Read News
Benefits of morning walk
Nation recalls Bangabandhu
NID server closed for maintenance work
Prothom Alo editor gets bail in DSA case
Some foreign countries want to create unstable situation in Bangladesh: PM
Students of 7 affiliated colleges block Nilkhet for one-point demand
'China won't interfere in Bangladesh elections'
Sayedee's son among more than 5,000 sued
Ideal governing body member Mushtaque's bail rejected
16 sent to jail for violence over 'gayebana janaza' for Sayeedi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft