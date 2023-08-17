School boy found dead in Kaharol







The dead was Saymon Saren, 15, son of Sunil Saren, a resident of Garnarpur village under Sundarpur union of the upazila.



Police said a farmer spotted the body of the boy in a litchi orchard in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the spot and sent to hospital morgue for an autopsy.



AJS/SR

