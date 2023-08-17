

18 held in Rajshahi on various charges



Md Rafiqul Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Media), on Thursday morning said Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police conducted the drives in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.



Among the arrestees, 13 had warrants, three were arrested on various charges and two were arrested due to drug inclination.

A huge amount of drugs were seized from the possession of the arrestees.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



