|
Badminton team to compete Regional Junior Championship
Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 6:41 PM Count : 160
|
Bangladesh junior badminton team will take part in the Badminton Asia South Asia (U-17 and U-15) Regional Junior Championship scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from August 18-22.
As per the Bangladesh Badminton Federation's (BBF) junior ranking eight boys and girls shuttlers -- two boys and girls of U-15 (Mostakim Hossain and Wali Ullah) and (Afifa Khan Ari and Tanjila Mahmud) and two boys and girls of U-17 (SSM Sifat Ullah and Rajon Mia) and Methena Madhurja Biswas and Sinthia Khanom Preyonti) -- will take part in the five-day meet, which will be held under the supervision of BBF, BSS reported.
The badminton team is expected to return home on August 24 after participating the tournament.
SR