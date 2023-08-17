

Two killed in separate incidents in Tangail

Two persons died in separate incidents in Tangail district on Thursday.

In Sadar upazila, a man named Latif Mia, 40, hailed from Karotia Charparavillage in Sadar upazila, died when a truck hit him in Karotia Charpara area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway on Thursday morning.





Sub-Inspector (SI) Aminul Islam of Elenga Highway police camp said the man died on the spot and his body was sent to Tangail General Hospital for autopsy. Police also seized the truck.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Farid Ahmed of Bhuapur Police Station said legal procedures are being under with the concerned police stations in these connections.







NY

Meanwhile, another person, Moti, 65, an inhabitant of Dhubli village under Bhuapur upazila of the district, died as a train hit him around 12:30 pm near Jhanjhania Rail Level crossing in Bhuapur upazila on Thursday when he was walking through the rail line.Sub-Inspector (SI) Farid Ahmed of Bhuapur Police Station said legal procedures are being under with the concerned police stations in these connections.