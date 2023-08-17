Woman injured in Jurain explosion dies



A woman who suffered burn injuries in an explosion in Jurain area of the capital died on Thursday.







The deceased Mukta Khatun, 30, breathed her last around 8:30am while being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Resident doctor Dr Tariqul Islam.



He said Mukta admitted to the institute with 45 per cent burn injury.





Meanwhile, five members of a family, including a 5-year-old girl, suffered burn injuries in an explosion occurred from a gas pipeline leak in Jurain on Monday.





The deceased's husband Athar, 35, and daughter Afsana, 5, are now undergoing treatment at the institute.