Ramgati Fire Service Unit team leader Khokon Majumder confirmed the news. About nine shops have been gutted in a devastating fire broke out at Ramgatti upazila in Laxmipur district.The fire incident took place at Chowdhury Bazar under Char Ramiz union of the upazila on Thursday morning.It was known that the fire originated in a shop in the market at around 6 am and spread adjacent shops instantly.Being informed, personnel of Ramgati Fire Service Station went to the spot and brought the fire under control after two and half hours of effort.Ramgati Fire Service Unit team leader Khokon Majumder confirmed the news.

