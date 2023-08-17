Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody



Khandker Mustaque Ahmed





The court also asked the concerned authorities to form a board with experts to determine the age of the student. It gave a directive to keep the student in safe custody until the age of her is determined.





Earlier on Wednesday, another High Court bench refused to grant anticipatory bail to Mustaque Ahmed.



The bench told Mushtaque that being a married person, he could not marry again another woman, who is a minor student.



Mushtaque responded to the court's remark, stating that as he was a divorcee, he married an adult student.



In such a situation, Mustaque counsels submitted his bail prayer to that bench.



The hearing on the bail prayer was held on Thursday. Mushtaque also appeared at the bench as the hearing on his bail prayer was going on. Besides, the court heard the statement of the female student.



A bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman also returned Mustaque’s bail prayer to his lawyer Sourav Hossain.



Later, assistant attorney general Mahfuzur Rahman Likhon said the High Court bench directed to keep the victim female student under safe custody until her age is determined, while Mushtaque Ahmed was granted six weeks' anticipatory bail.



Earlier, on August 1, the victim girl's father filed the case against Mushtaque and the college principal Fauzia Rashedi.



The HC earlier granted anticipatory bail to Fauzia Rashedi.



The plaintiff of the case said that Mushtaque used to come to the college on various excuses and called his daughter from the class to the principal's room.



Later, Mushtaque along with his men kidnapped his daughter and confined her to his house in Thakurgaon, on June 12, he said.



On June 22, the victim's father filed a rape case against Mushtaque in Thakurgaon.

