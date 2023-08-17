Nine dengue patients die, 2,288 hospitalised in a day



Nine more dengue patients died while 2,288 patients hospitalized across the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning.







According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, on the new patients 899 admitted to hospital in Dhaka and 1,389 in hospital outside it.





Currently, 8,661 patients with dengue fever are admitted in different hospitals across the country. Some, 85,207 patients were released from hospital after recovery.







Last year, a total of 281 dengue patients died.









NY



The death toll from this mosquito-borne disease rose to 444 in Bangladesh this year.