

Snake bite kills woman in Bhola





The deceased was Parul Begum, 45, wife of late Wadud Shikdar, a resident of Taraganj area under Charbhuta union of the upazila.





Family members rescued her and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex where doctors referred her Bhola Sadar Hospital. But they went to a local snake charmer. From there they took her home after the treatment of the snake charmer.



Later, Parul suddenly fell ill on Thursday afternoon. She was again taken to the upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



