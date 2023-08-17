Snake bite kills woman in Bhola

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 17 August, 2023 at 5:50 PM
Upazila Representative

A woman died after being bitten by a snake at Lalmohan upazila in Bhola district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was Parul Begum, 45, wife of late Wadud Shikdar, a resident of Taraganj area under Charbhuta union of the upazila.
It was known that a poisonous snake bit her hand late at night while she was checking her chicken at her house.

Family members rescued her and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex where doctors referred her Bhola Sadar Hospital. But they went to a local snake charmer. From there they took her home after the treatment of the snake charmer.

Later, Parul suddenly fell ill on Thursday afternoon. She was again taken to the upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

The hospital medical officer Dr Atanu Mazumder confirmed the news.

