New Zealand cricket team's Sept tour: All ODIs to be held in Dhaka

New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in September for a three-match ODI series. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that all three matches of this series will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.The series will kick off with the first match on September 21, followed by the second and third matches on September 23 and 26, respectively, UNB reports.BCB has also said that all the matches will be day-night fixtures.This series will serve as vital preparation for both teams in anticipation of the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November of this year. Following the Cricket World Cup, New Zealand will journey to Bangladesh once again, this time for a two-match Test series. A detailed schedule for the Test series will be announced at a later date.

